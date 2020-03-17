NASCAR reiterates plan to run full schedule in 2020

In a letter addressed to the fans, NASCAR President Steve Phelps reiterated the series’ intention of running every race this year.

NASCAR postponed five additional races late Monday due to continuing concerns over COVID-19. Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, and Dover have joined Atlanta and Homestead on the list of events that will not be run on their scheduled dates.

The letter was posted on the NASCAR social media channels and emailed to those who have subscribed to the official website.

“To our fans –

“First of all, let me thank you for being a NASCAR fan. We have said it many times, we have the best fans in the world, and your passion for our sport is what makes NASCAR special.

“You have likely heard by now that NASCAR has postponed its race events through May 3 in accordance with safety protocols recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Our hope and plan is to return to racing at Martinsville Speedway and we intend to hold all races this season, with future scheduling soon to be determined.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our fans, competitors, and all those employed across our sport. We understand the decision not to race is met with some feelings of disappointment. After all, it’s the thrill of the race that attracts us to NASCAR and makes us all fans. But as we look broadly at the coronavirus situation that is rapidly developing in our country and abroad, what is important now is bigger than the world of sports, and we must focus on everyone’s safety and well-being.

“Most importantly, we encourage you to be smart and safe during this challenging time and to follow the precautionary measures recommended by the CDC and World Health Organization.

“NASCAR appreciates your support, and we look forward to going green again soon.”