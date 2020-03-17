IndyCar testing ban extended to May 10, eliminating five scheduled dates

NTT IndyCar Series teams have been alerted to a new testing ban that extends through May 10, which follows the latest advisement from the Center for Disease Control that urges limited gatherings over the next eight weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The decision by IndyCar officially takes the April 28 Indy 500 Open Test, a private test set for today at Barber Motorsports Park, another private day on the calendar at Barber on April 6, a large test on the IMS road course in place for April 9, and the big April 25 test on the Richmond oval off the books.

The testing ban extends beyond open and private testing. Manufacturer tests by engine suppliers Chevy and Honda, along with straight-line testing and wind tunnel tests, have also been prohibited through May 10.

In response to the coronavirus, all races scheduled through April have been cancelled or postponed, and if more races are paused or deleted from May onward, the testing ban will likely be extended to cover the duration of inactivity.