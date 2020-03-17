HSR cancels Sebring Spring Fling season opener

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) President David Hinton announced today the cancellation of the HSR Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway that was set to open the 2020 HSR racing season March 26-29.

Officials from both HSR and Sebring International Raceway announced plans to proceed with the event last Thursday, but the increasing magnitude of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and tighter crowd-gathering restrictions announced yesterday, led to the cancellation.

“A lot has happened since our decision to continue with the event last week, and it is now more than clear that cancelling the HSR Spring Fling is the only responsible thing to do,” Hinton said. “We want to thank everyone at Sebring International Raceway, our event partners Chin Motorsports, and, of course, our dedicated and loyal competitors, many of whom were fully committed to competing with us next weekend at Sebring.

“We are all passionate and diehard racers, but this is a time when we need to take a step back and focus on a greater issue. Racing is our way of life but this is about the health and well-being of millions around the world. If we all play our part in adhering to the guidelines and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC), our lives will return to normal sooner rather than later.

“The plan is to be back in action at the 43rd HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 23-26. We thank everyone again for the great cooperation, and urge everyone to be safe and careful over the next few weeks.”