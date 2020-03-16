WEC postpones Spa

The FIA World Endurance Championship has postponed the April 23-25 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, which serves as the lead-in race and final opportunity for teams to prepare for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. Like every other event cancellation or postponement over the last week, the cause for Spa’s delay is rooted in the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

“This decision was the only responsible option to be taken at this time,” said WEC CEO Gerard Neveu. “The health and well-being of our competitors, fans and members of the paddock has to remain our priority. We are working on a revised date for the TOTAL 6 Hours of Spa and will communicate that as soon as possible.”

According to the WEC, ticket reimbursement is available for those who are interested, or will be unable to attend the make-up date, provided it is held.