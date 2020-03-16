Moffitt fractures legs in motorcycle accident

Truck Series driver Brett Moffitt suffered fractures to both of his legs in a motocross bike accident on Saturday.

Moffitt, whose injuries required surgery, faces an estimated recovery time of six to eight weeks.

“Moffitt is in very good spirits, and his doctors expect a full recovery,” read the GMS statement. “Rehabilitation is estimated to take up to six to eight weeks. GMS Racing wishes Moffitt a full and speedy recovery and looks forward to his return.”

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series was scheduled to compete over the weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Atlanta and the next race on the calendar this coming weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway have both been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

NASCAR has not made any announcements for beyond March 22. Texas Motor Speedway on March 27 is the next scheduled race for the Truck Series, followed by Richmond on April 18 and then Dover on May 1.

Moffitt, the 2018 series champion, drives the No. 23 Chevrolet for GMS. He is fourth in the point standings.