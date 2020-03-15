RRDC evening honoring Rick Mears postponed

Unfortunately, as all of you are by now probably aware, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will not take place as scheduled next month. The decision was taken in response to a directive from the City of Long Beach prohibiting all gatherings of more than 250 people in the city until April 30, 2020.

The directive also means we will need to postpone our RRDC Evening with Rick Mears Presented by Firestone, originally slated for Thursday, April 16.

The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach issued a statement on March 12 to the effect that discussions are being held with the various series promoters to determine the potential viability of postponing the event until later in the year.

If the Grand Prix is rescheduled, our intention is to hold the dinner on the corresponding Thursday prior to the race weekend. In the meantime, for those who pre-paid for the evening, the RRDC is offering three alternatives for its return or carryover.

We hope to have more information in the near future. Thank you for your understanding and stay well. – Jeremy Shaw, Event Organizer