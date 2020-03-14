Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Sounds of St Petersburg IndyCar, 2018

Image by Marshall Pruett

The Sounds of St Petersburg IndyCar, 2018

Podcasts

The Sounds of St Petersburg IndyCar, 2018

By 13 minutes ago

By: |

With the cancellation of this weekend’s event in mind and an absence of racing to enjoy, let’s go back and take a guided audio tour of the 2018 edition of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, won by Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais, as the field of Chevy- and Honda-powered cars filled the city streets with the sounds of turbocharged power.

, IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home