Kurt Busch: “Each day is learn as we go”

Former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch told “SportsCenter” Saturday morning that he supports NASCAR’s decision to postpone races. Busch was in his motorhome at Atlanta Motor Speedway preparing for practice when the word came that there would be no racing this weekend or next.

“To me, this is the right decision because there was this feel all around the racetrack of, ‘Why do we need to be out there racing if our fans aren’t there?'” said Busch. “NASCAR lives and breathes and feeds off of its fans and the loyalty we receive from them.

“So, I think this is the right decision. Races are postponed right now, and I know we’re going to do our best to make all these races back up later on.”

NASCAR had initially decided to race this weekend at Atlanta and next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. By Friday morning, NASCAR and the NTT IndyCar Series were positioned to be the only major sporting events taking place over the weekend before NASCAR announced postponements and IndyCar canceled its first four races.

Atlanta and Homestead would have been tripleheader weekends with the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Cup Series. Thus far this season, four races have been run in the Xfinity and Cup Series and two in the Truck Series.

Busch and his No. 1 Chevrolet team are 16th in the standings. He earned back-to-back top-10 finishes in Fontana and Phoenix.

During his ESPN appearance, Busch said his free time has consisted of some push-ups with sit-ups to come. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will be treating this hiatus from racing, however long it lasts, as if it was the offseason.

When asked if he’d like NASCAR to continue to postpone races or run without fans, Busch said, “Each day is learn as we go. I’m treating this like this is an offseason right now. For me, whether it’s two weeks, three, four, six, eight, it doesn’t matter. I’m treating it like an off(season).

“We’ll all make the best decision possible going forward. But for us, the livelihood of our sport is the fans. I think every sport sees that and feels that right now.”