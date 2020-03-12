SVRA cancels VROC at Road Atlanta

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association announced today that its Vintage Race of Champions (VROC) race during the March 26-29 SpeedTour Road Atlanta Grand Prix weekend is canceled. The decision is a precautionary move in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Friday night charity banquet for the Hope For The Warriors charity will also not take place. Currently, SVRA plans to run all other races for the SpeedTour weekend. The Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli, SVRA vintage races, and IGT will take place but no fans will be admitted to the grounds. Those events will be live-streamed as previously planned to allow fans to see the action. SVRA will continue to monitor events as they develop in this unprecedented pandemic.

The races will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the races. Fans around the globe can enjoy the SVRA competition through free streaming media to their phones and tablets. The free downloads are available for both Apple and Android. .

“It absolutely breaks my heart to have to make this announcement,” said SVRA President and CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Company, Tony Parella. “We make this decision with a heavy heart, but also in an abundance of caution. We want to do what we can to help wage the fight we must all make against this virus.”

Hope For The Warriors, is a national nonprofit organization that provides assistance to combat-wounded service members, their families, and families of those killed in action. The organization focuses on those involved in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and their families.