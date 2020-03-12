St Pete to close admission; race in jeopardy

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday morning that no general admission tickets will be sold for Sunday’s NTT IndyCar season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and it appears the annual street race could be in jeopardy.

After IndyCar owner Roger Penske told RACER on Wednesday night that the Firestone Grand Prix was still a go, pending any directives from government or health officials, Kriseman walked into a morning press reception and delivered the news that GAs were off the table.

I don't make this decision lightly. I strongly believe life must carry on, as best we are able. But the reality now is that's just not possible. I am disappointed. I love this race. But I love this city and our residents more. Thank you for your trust. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) March 12, 2020

And, according to a source for RACER, Mayor Kriseman will hold a press conference in early afternoon to address the fate of the race.

Earlier Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced the March 22 NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway has been postponed.

Penske seemed optimistic, even in the face of the NBA suspending its season and NCAA basketball tournament banning fans from its games.

“We’re monitoring every single move and so many things going on, and we met with the mayor again today and continue to coordinate with health department as well,” Penske said. “We take this one day at a time and do everything to make a prudent decision. We had 25,000 people at Amelia Island last weekend with no problems. DisneyWorld is still open, there’s a big golf tourney in Florida this weekend and there’s no reason to make any change in St. Pete unless we’re instructed by the government and/or health department.”