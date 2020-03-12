Australian Grand Prix to be cancelled over coronavirus threat

The Australian Grand Prix will be cancelled after a member of McLaren tested positive for coronavirus and the team withdrew from the race, RACER understands.

McLaren confirmed one of its team has been diagnosed with the virus on Thursday night, pulling out of the rest of the race weekend immediately “based on a duty of care not only to McLaren F1 employees and partners, but also to the team’s competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders.”

RACER understands the decision was taken that the race will be called off after a meeting of team bosses in Melbourne, as well as discussions between F1, the FIA, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and the Department of Health and Human Services. Official confirmation is expected in the early hours of the morning Melbourne time.

The case is likely to mean the need for testing and isolation of anyone who came into close contact with the McLaren employee, also casting significant doubt over the likelihood of running next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

More details to follow.