Win the first Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car from Flis Performance

For the fourth year in a row, Lemons of Love 501(c)(3), will give away a Global Mazda MX-5 Cup race car. This one will be constructed by Flis Performance of Daytona Beach, Fla. All profits from the ticket sales will go toward the assembly and delivery of care packages for cancer patients. When someone you love is diagnosed with cancer, a Lemons of Love care package is the gift to send.

The contest winner will be picked March 21, 2020, during the 12 Hours of Sebring IMSA event at Sebring International Raceway. The winning ticket will be drawn at 9 a.m. in the Mazda Hospitality tent.

Professional racer Drake Kemper won in the first Lemons of Love giveaway in 2017. “I was extremely blessed to have the winning ticket in the Lemons of Love raffle for the Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car,” says Kemper. “As I am starting a racing academy next year, it will be super beneficial to have an additional MX-5. Thank you so much to Mazda, Lemons of Love, and all of the donors for the support. I’m so glad we raised so much money for a phenomenal cause!”

The second Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Car was won in 2018 by Daniel Miller, who was serving in the Air Force in Okinawa, Japan.

“I woke up to this news today, and I could hardly believe it. I am beside myself right now,” were the first words Lemons of Love received from the winner. He stated the main reason he donated to the charity was because his mother was affected by cancer many times and is humbled that she is now in remission.

The third car was won by Mitchell Bender last March and raced by his son, Danny Bender in 2019. Both the Bender car and Kemper car found their way to the podium at the Alana Long 100 race at Road America in 2019. This car has since been sold to Jared Thomas (winner of the Mazda Road to 24 Shootout 2019), who will run a full season in MX-5 Cup 2020.

This 2020 Global Mazda MX-5 Cup is car number ‘1’ from Flis Performance, the new constructor of Global Mazda MX-5 Cup cars. The car comes approved for use in the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup racing series as well as under many other sanctioning bodies. The car has a value of $69,900.

In addition to winning the car, the winner also collects a carbon fiber helmet from Bell Racing, a FAST Cooling system from Fresh Air Systems Technologies, a trunk full of brake pads from Pagid and much more.

Tickets cost $100 each with 2,500 tickets available. All profits benefit Lemons of Love. Tax ID #47-1308073

Purchase Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Giveaway tickets here!