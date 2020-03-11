Racing on TV, March 12-15

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by Gavin Baker/LAT

March 12

ABOVE: The IndyCar season begins in St. Petersburg, with practice and qualifying live on NBC Sports Gold. View the full schedule here.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, March 12

Australian GP
practice 1		 8:55-10:30pm

Friday, March 13

Australian GP
practice 2		 12:55-2:30am

Australian GP
practice 3		 10:55pm-12am

Saturday, March 14

Australian GP
qualifying		 1:55-3am

Atlanta
qualifying		 10-11am

Atlanta
qualifying		 11am-12pm

Atlanta
qualifying		 12-1pm

Atlanta 1:30-3:30pm

Atlanta 4-6:30pm

St Petersburg
GP qualifying		 10-11:30pm
(SDD)

Sunday, March 15

Australian GP 1-3am

Atlanta 2-6pm

St Petersburg
GP		 3:30-6pm

Atlanta 2-6pm

Gainesville 9:30pm-
12:30am(SDD)


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

 

 

