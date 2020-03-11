Racing on TV, March 12-15

ABOVE: The IndyCar season begins in St. Petersburg, with practice and qualifying live on NBC Sports Gold. View the full schedule here.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge at Road Atlanta can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, March 12
|Australian GP
practice 1
|8:55-10:30pm
|
Friday, March 13
|Australian GP
practice 2
|12:55-2:30am
|
|Australian GP
practice 3
|10:55pm-12am
|
Saturday, March 14
|Australian GP
qualifying
|1:55-3am
|
|Atlanta
qualifying
|10-11am
|
|Atlanta
qualifying
|11am-12pm
|
|Atlanta
qualifying
|12-1pm
|
|Atlanta
|1:30-3:30pm
|
|Atlanta
|4-6:30pm
|
|St Petersburg
GP qualifying
|10-11:30pm
(SDD)
|
Sunday, March 15
|Australian GP
|1-3am
|
|Atlanta
|2-6pm
|
|St Petersburg
GP
|3:30-6pm
|
|Atlanta
|2-6pm
|
|Gainesville
|9:30pm-
12:30am(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
