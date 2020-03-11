Mecum will offer Ken Miles Shelby GT350R at May 12-17 Indy auction

The awe-inspiring collection of John Atzbach — highlighted by the first 1965 Shelby GT350R Competition Model built, known as the “Flying Mustang” — was announced Wednesday as a headlining attraction of Dana Mecum’s 33rd Original Spring Classic, May 12-17 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

The announcement opened Mecum’s Glendale auction that runs through Saturday.

Atzbach’s GT350R was driven by Ken Miles at Green Valley Raceway on Feb. 14, 1965, marking the first time any Shelby Mustang was entered into a sanctioned competitive event. As Miles drove the car to a dominating first-place finish, he was captured in one of motorsports history’s most memorable photos showing the Mustang airborne with all four tires completely off the ground.