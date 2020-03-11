Formula E postpones Jakarta E-Prix

By: RACER Staff |
Another round of the ABB Formula E Championship has fallen victim to the global coronavirus outbreak.
The series announced that its inaugural race in Jakarta, Indonesia, scheduled for this June, has been postponed. It joins the rounds in Sanya, China and Rome, Italy that have already been cut from the 2019-20 season, although all three remain officially postponed rather than canceled outright.
“As instructed by the Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan — and in consultation together with Formula E, the FIA, Ikatan Motor Indonesia (IMI) and the Organizing Committee of the Jakarta E-Prix (OC) — it will no longer be possible to race in Jakarta on the scheduled date of June 6, 2020,” the series said in a statement. “Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the escalating number of cases in Indonesia and Jakarta, the decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of championship participants, staff and spectators.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely with the relevant authorities and the Organizing Committee of the Jakarta E-Prix, in order to assess the possibilities of rescheduling the race at a later date.”
