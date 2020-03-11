A Duesie and Porsche 917 Can-Am share BOS honors at Amelia Concours

A 1929 Duesenberg J-218 Town Limousine and 1973 Porsche 917/30 Can-Am Spyder were crowned this year’s Best of Show at the 25th annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. In celebration of the event’s Silver Anniversary, the concours featured a special “homecoming” of alumni honorees. At the center of the celebration was famed racer, team owner and international businessman, “The Captain” Roger Penske.

A 1973 Porsche 917/30 Can-Am Spyder owned by Rob Kauffman of Charlotte, North Carolina (pictured above) took home the Best in Show Concours de Sport Trophy.

The Best in Show Concours d’Elegance Trophy was given to a 1929 Duesenberg J-218 Limousine owned by the Lehrman Collection, Palm Beach, Florida.

“The 1929 Duesenberg J-218 Town Limousine and 1973 Porsche 917/10 Can-Am Spyder both embody the spirit of our awards,” said Bill Warner, chairman and founder of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. “The judges had a tough challenge in a field a cars that would win Best of Show at many other concours. I am pleased they did due diligence and continue to recognize the best and most extraordinary vehicles in existence, right here in Northeast Florida.”

The Amelia always gathers a group of cars that are associated with the honoree. For the 25th, more than 30 Penske vehicles were displayed in four different classes. Cars of Penske was comprised of vehicles that Roger raced himself. In 1966, Penske founded Roger Penske Racing, which later became Team Penske. The three classes representing this era included Team Penske, Team Penske Sunoco and Penske Indy Winners.