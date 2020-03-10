Skip Barber Racing School relaunches the Skip Barber Race Series

The Skip Barber Racing School has announced the 2020 Skip Barber Race Series. The five-event series will be offered at select SRO Motorsports America powered by AWS race weekends with the overall champion winning a fully-funded seat in the 2021 Skip Barber Race Series.

Since 1976, the Skip Barber Race Series has provided a platform for aspiring racers to develop their race craft and enthusiasts to fulfill their lifelong dreams. As the gateway to motorsports, Skip Barber Racing School graduates constitute over a third of the 2019 Indy 500 starting grid, and a quarter of all NASCAR competitors.

The arrive-and-drive race series combines the expert coaching of Skip Barber instructors with a true spec series utilizing state of the art Mygale Formula cars to offer a premier amateur racing environment. Graduates of the Skip Barber Racing School 2 Day Advanced Formula Racing School and those holding a valid racing licenses are eligible to compete in the Series.

“The launch of the 2020 Skip Barber Race Series is the next chapter in the storied history of the Skip Barber Racing School” Skip Barber CEO Anthony DeMonte said. “The Race Series is a vital component of motorsports in North America. The Series is a unique marriage of cutting edge race cars, Skip Barber driver development and world class race weekends with SRO.”

Operating under five SRO Motorsports America race weekends, the Skip Barber Race Series offers the amenities and world stage of a pro-race weekend while providing drivers with the world renown Skip Barber formula of pristine race cars and expert driver coaching. The full schedule is as follows:

Lime Rock Park, May 8 th – 9 th

– 9 VIRginia International Raceway – June 6 th – 7 th

– 7 Road America – August 28 th – 30 th

– 30 Watkins Glen – September 18 th – 20 th

– 20 Indianapolis Motor Speedway – October 1st – 3rd

For more information about the Race Series, visit SkipBarber.com or call 866-932-1949.