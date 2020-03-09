Sette Camara named Red Bull reserve driver

Sergio Sette Camara has been named as the Red Bull and AlphaTauri reserve driver after failing to land an IndyCar drive for 2020.

The Brazilian finished fourth in last year’s FIA Formula 2 championship, earning him enough points to secure a super license that will allow him to race in Formula 1. However, after searching for an IndyCar seat during the winter, those negotiations failed to materialize into a deal and Red Bull moved to re-sign the driver it let go from its young driver program in early 2017.

Sette Camara was most recently test and development driver at McLaren, but the 21-year-old was not part of the team’s pre-season plans.

As the official test and reserve driver for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri – a role he shares with Sebastien Buemi – Sette Camara will attend races for both teams as well as carrying out simulator work and show car events.

Red Bull has suffered from a shortage of young drivers in its program with super licenses in recent years. Pato O’Ward was recruited last year when the team thought the FIA would grant him one, before releasing the Mexican to return to IndyCar when that plan failed to come to fruition.

AlphaTauri goes into 2020 with two drivers who have raced for the team previously and returned after being dropped by Red Bull in the form of Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly.