Targa Sixty Six rocks it at Palm Beach International

Brian Redman’s Targa Sixty Six Club descended on Palm Beach International Raceway February 21-23 for its 29th consecutive year of this popular motorsport gathering.

Targa is a place for motorsport enthusiasts to mingle, swap stories and stretch their legs and those of their cars before the 2020 season gets underway, with more than 100 fantastic cars taking to the track.

A cool, rainy Friday morning gave teams and drivers a few minutes longer to prepare before heading out to start three full days of exciting on-track action. Targa Sixty Six is non-competitive track days with cars split into three groups.

Some of the quickest cars in attendance included recent Formula 1 and LMP cars. Most notably a 1997 Jacques Villeneuve, Rothmans Williams Renault F1 (’97 Drivers and Manufacturers World Champions) taking to the track supported by the Williams F1 Heritage team from the UK, led by Sir Frank Williams’ son, Jonathan. Brad Hollinger was also in attendance with his F1 Benetton and Jordan with Tommy Byrne taking a few laps in the latter. Greg Galdi brought his ex-Redman/Merzario Ferrari 312 PB, McLaren Senna and BMW E46 GTR.