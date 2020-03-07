Mint 400 live stream starts today

The months of preparation and anticipation are over as off-road racing’s biggest and brightest stars will clash today on a brutal, 400-plus mile course that comprises the BFGoodrich Mint 400. A huge field of unlimited cars and trucks will take the green flag today at 11:30 a.m. local time, with the field chasing race polesitter Harley Letner and defending race champion Justin Lofton.

Despite the logistical challenges inherent in covering a 100-plus mile course in desolate terrain outside of Las Vegas, race organizers and live stream producer Jason Markham are promising the best live coverage of the event ever. Live footage from the course, helicopters and drones will be augment by in-studio commentary throughout the broadcast.

Live coverage of the “Great American Off-Road Race” starts today at 11:30 a.m. local time:

