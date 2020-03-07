Mint 400 live stream starts today
The months of preparation and anticipation are over as off-road racing’s biggest and brightest stars will clash today on a brutal, 400-plus mile course that comprises the BFGoodrich Mint 400. A huge field of unlimited cars and trucks will take the green flag today at 11:30 a.m. local time, with the field chasing race polesitter Harley Letner and defending race champion Justin Lofton.
Despite the logistical challenges inherent in covering a 100-plus mile course in desolate terrain outside of Las Vegas, race organizers and live stream producer Jason Markham are promising the best live coverage of the event ever. Live footage from the course, helicopters and drones will be augment by in-studio commentary throughout the broadcast.
Live coverage of the “Great American Off-Road Race” starts today at 11:30 a.m. local time:
Marty Fiolka
A lifelong enthusiast of off road motorsports, Marty Fiolka raced his first Baja 1000 in 1992 and still enjoys getting behind the wheel via his annual BFG Team Rennsport NORRA Mexican 1000 effort.
A graduate of University California at Long Beach, he founded The Rennsport Group in 1995 to execute motorsports public relations programs for Nissan, Infinity, Exxon, Mitsubishi, SCORE International and later became the editorial and marketing director for Dirtsports Magazine. Marty is a current contributor to RACER Magazine and RACER.com as well as operating the promotional agency for Crandon International Raceway and annual Red Bull Crandon World Cup.
Fiolka was a 2014 Inductee to the Off Road Motorsports Hall of Fame (ORMHOF) and was instrumental in founding the Wide Open Baja adventure business and Ensenada's Horsepower Ranch. He also served as the associate producer of the original Dust to Glory documentary film and author of two books; 1000 Miles to Glory: The Baja 1000 Story and The Big Blue M: The History of McMillin Racing.
