HMSA opens season this weekend at Laguna Seca

When asked why HMSA members, racers and staff open the season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, Historic Motor Sports Association President Cris Vandagriff certainly has a list of reasons. He is, however, a racer by nature. So the first item he ticks off the list? Sound.

“We can run at 105 dBs and that is pretty generous,” Vandagriff said. “For most people it will be the first race of the season and it’s a great way to shake off the cobwebs from the offseason for the driver and the car. It’s low key but an exciting way to start a new season.”

HMSA returns to Laguna Seca Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8 for this season’s opener at what the organization considers its home track, renowned for its “Corkscrew” turn.