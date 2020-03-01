The Week In Sports Cars, March 1, with Pruett and Goodwin

The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, features plenty of time spent on the list of invites and reserves for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Hypercar, LMDh, and more with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.