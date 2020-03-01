Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, March 1, with Pruett and Goodwin

The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, features plenty of time spent on the list of invites and reserves for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Hypercar, LMDh, and more with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion topics:

  • Le Mans Entry List (starts at 2m15s)
  • IMSA (33m09s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (52m35s)
  • General & Fun (1h10m53s)

