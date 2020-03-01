Francis Jr dominates Sebring Trans Am opener

Ernie Francis Jr. began his quest for a seventh consecutive Trans Am presented by Pirelli championship with a flag-to-flag victory in Sunday’s 2020 season-opening race at Sebring International Raceway.

Driving the No. 98 One South Florida Wealth Advisor Ford Mustang, Francis led from the pole and managed to pull away on two restarts. The 22-year-old South Floridian took his 20th overall (and 44th career) victory, taking the checkered flag with the event ending under caution due to a late incident.

Tomy Drissi finished second after starting 11th in the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro, followed by Amy Ruman in the No. 23 McNichols Co. Chevrolet Corvette. Humaid Al Masaood (No. 21 Mustang) and Simon Gregg (No. 59 Corvette) rounded out the top five.

The race featured a pair of charges from the back of the TA grid by Drissi and Chris Dyson.

Drissi went to the back after having transmission trouble in Saturday’s qualifying, while Dyson had a hard impact in Saturday morning practice. Dyson passed seven cars on the opening lap, and took third three laps later. Dyson then made a bid for the lead on a Lap 7 restart following a brief caution, going three wide in an attempt to get by Francis and Adam Andretti. Dyson came up short, damaging his Mustang in light right-front contact with Andretti. He then ran third until his day came to an end when he pulled off just past the midway point.

The caution waved for a second time on Lap 20 when several cars went off in Turn 6, with the No 41 PF Racing Ford Mustang coming to a stop. Under the caution, Andretti retired the second-place No. 43 ECC Anchor Bolt & Screw Dodge Challenger, while Daniel Urrutia Jr. also went out with a clutch issue on top-five running No. 3 Ferrea Racing/SAENZ/Mustang Vac Chevrolet Corvette.

The restart set up a five-lap shootout. Ruman challenged Drissi for second, but the race-ending caution then waved moments later when SGT contender Tim Kezman crashed in the final turn in the No. 44 Lemons of Love Porsche 991 Porsche GT3 Cup.

Erich Joiner became the first winner in the new XGT class, taking sixth overall in the No. 10 Championship Coffees and Tool Porsche 911 GT3 R. Mark Montour finished second in the No. 27 Montour Ltd Aston Martin Vantage GT3, followed by Ken Thwaits in the No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Audi Ro GT3 Ultra.

SGT went to Lee Saunders in the No. 84 Landsearch LLC Dodge Viper, followed by Mark Boden in the No. 46 Beverage Flavors International Porsche 991.3 GT3 Cup and Adrian Wlostowski in the No. 96 F.A.S.T. Auto Racing Ford Mustang. Wlostowski rebounded from a fire 10 minutes before the grid to score his first career podium.

Steve Davison led GT with an 11th-place overall finish in the No. 22 Davinci Plastic Surgery Aston Martin Vantage, followed by Billy Griffin in the No. 14 Griffin Auto Care/Sheenan’s Towing Ford Mustang. Tim Horrell led the opening half of the race before pulling off in the No. 45 Breathless Racing Porsche GT4 Clubsport, finishing third in the class.

RESULTS

