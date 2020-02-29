Live stream Trans Am Series races

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will stream nine events in 2020 starting with its season opener at Sebring International Raceway on March 1, via the all new Trans Am media app. Watch the video below for details.

The app is available in the app store. Search Trans Am by Pirelli Racing or click the link below for direct download.

Download the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing app:

IOS App Store – https://apple.co/3cgfMRI

Google Play – https://bit.ly/2I9dCW5

Trans Am Event Schedule for Live Streaming:

· Sebring International Raceway March 1

· Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta March 28-29

· WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca May 1-3

· Lime Rock Park May 22-25

· Indianapolis Motor Speedway June 19-21

· Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course June 26-28

· Watkins Glen International September 11-13

· Virginia International Raceway September 27-27

· Circuit of the Americas November 6-8