Serravalle moves to Indy Lights with HMD Motorsports

HMD Motorsports will field an entry for Canada’s Antonio Serravalle at six Indy Lights races with a goal of extending his campaign to include the full season atop the Road to indy.

The 17-year-old moved up from the Indy Pro 2000 series and will join Indy Lights sophomore David Malukas and three-year Indy Lights veteran Santiago Urrutia.

“I’m excited to be moving up to Indy Lights,” Serravalle said. “I was able to test with HMD Motorsports in December (pictured), and it was a great experience! The team was extremely helpful getting me settled into the car and up to speed, and we were ultimately able to run towards the front of the field during the test. They are an experienced and professional team with nearly every team member having IndyCar experience, and I am grateful and excited to be working with them this season.”

Serravalle will partake in two additional tests with HMD prior to the championship opener at St. Petersburg.

“Antonio will be a great addition to the team in 2020,” said HMD owner Henry Malukas. “After a hectic season last year, we were still able to be a frontrunning team and we expect nothing less this season. We are much more prepared and have put the proper people in the right positions. Antonio tested very well with the team in Sebring a few months back and working alongside a pair of returning Indy Lights drivers I imagine he will only continue to improve throughout the season. The goal is to get the first few events out of the way and assist him in finding the necessary pieces to the puzzle to be a long-term addition.”