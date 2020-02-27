ripKurrent to back Kimball for Indy 500

Charlie Kimball will carry the colors of energy services company ripKurrent on his No.4 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

The Florida-based company will take over Kimball’s livery for the 104th running of the race, as well as appearing on the nose of his car throughout the season as an associate sponsor.

“We are very excited to be partnered with A.J. Foyt Racing and Charlie Kimball for the 2020 season, and more specifically, the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500,” said Jade Culbertson, founder and president of ripKurrent, LLC.

“After attending many Indy 500s as a native Hoosier, it will be surreal to think we have an entry with a world-class team in A.J. Foyt Racing and driver Charlie Kimball in the race. They have the knowledge, experience and skill to put the car in victory circle.

“The NTT IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis 500 provide ideal platforms for us to continue to grow the ripKurrent brand. The pageantry, entertainment and hospitality experience at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is second to none, and we’re excited to share that with our customers, business associates, family and friends throughout the month of May.”

Kimball’s car will run a number of different liveries over the course of the season as the team continues to sign new marketing partners for its two-car program to replace ABC Supply, which scaled down its long-time primary sponsor role at the end of last year.