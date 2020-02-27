Jim Clark Museum set to open; driving trail unveiled

Ahead of the opening of the new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns, Scotland on Sunday, March 1, the Jim Clark Trust announced a 50-mile scenic driving trail celebrating the famous driver and his home area.

Jim Clark was admired and respected around the world not just for his remarkable success winning the Formula 1 world championship in 1963 and 1965, along with the 1965 Indianapolis 500, but also for his sportsmanship and humility.

The Jim Clark Trail reveals insights on culture and history that highlights the stark contrast in Clark’s life, from rural farming to the danger and glamour of motor racing in the 1960s. The trail starts and finishes at the Motorsport Museum in Duns, where visitors can discover the story of Clark’s life and racing career with an interactive experience featuring trophies, memorabilia, film, imagery and two of his iconic race cars.