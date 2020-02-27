IndyCar ‘A Different Breed’ campaign launches with new video

IndyCar today unveiled a new brand campaign — “A Different Breed” — for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series with a video (embedded below) narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Matt Damon that “showcases the extraordinary mindset” of the series’ drivers.

“A Different Breed” was created in partnership with Chicago-based agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) to convey the distinctive mental, emotional and physical strength required to excel as an IndyCar driver.

“Fearless and aggressive by nature, our athletes push the limits of speed and possibility every single lap of every single race,” IndyCar president Jay Frye said. “This campaign reflects both the skills and intangibles that set them apart, giving fans an up-close and personal look at what it takes to be an IndyCar driver.”

Damon could draw on personal experience for his narration of the video, having served as the 2019 Indianapolis 500 honorary starter, in which capacity he witnessed the skills and fearlessness of the competitors while standing atop the flagstand for nearly 40 of the 200 laps of one of the world’s most iconic races.

In addition to narration by Damon, DJ/producer MAKJ lends an original song — “Green Light” — to the campaign. MAKJ, a fan of the sport and former professional racer, has collaborated with some of today’s most talented artists, including Steve Aoki, Tinashe, O.T. Genesis and Lil Jon. He also has played some of the most prestigious music festivals including Coachella, Voodoo, Electric Zoo and Ultra. SCC tapped Logan Cascia — the founder, director and DP of Los Angeles-based Cascia Films, who has produced work that includes Emmy and Peabody award-winning television features, commercials and film festival premieres — to direct the video.

“IndyCar racing is the ultimate expression of audacious athleticism,” said David Selby, co-chairman of SCC. “The drivers are among the most courageous and committed athletes in the world — a different breed for sure… our goal was to celebrate them and introduce them to new fans.”

The campaign’s video content is complemented by dramatic still images “energized with a shock of color to contrast the black-and-white heroic images,” IndyCar says. The campaign style and multiple-driver approach provides the flexibility to tailor the creative elements to the needs of various stakeholders and partners in the sport.