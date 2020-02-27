Baseball legend Johnny Bench to serve as Grand Marshal for Road Atlanta VROC

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association announced today that Johnny Bench, a member of Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame, will serve as grand marshal for the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Grand Prix weekend, March 26-29. Joining him will be a host of auto racing hall-of-fame athletes led by Al Unser Jr., Bobby Labonte, Ron Hornaday, and Geoff Brabham. The drivers have filed entries for SVRA’s Vintage Race of Champions Charity Pro-Am at Road Atlanta. The VROC Series has expanded this year to four weekends with Circuit of The Americas joining Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Virginia International Raceway as host tracks.

“All of us at SVRA are honored to have a sports icon like Johnny Bench join us for our SpeedTour Road Atlanta Grand Prix weekend,” said SVRA President and CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Company, Tony Parella. “As for hall-of-fame athletes, it’s amazing to walk among so many. Virtually all our professional drivers are members of a hall-of-fame somewhere.”

Bench, who played catcher for the Cincinnati Reds from 1967 to 1983, was selected as an All-Star player 14 times. He was also named National League Most Valuable Player twice. During his time with the Reds, the team won six division titles, four National League pennants, and two World Series championships.

Unser, a two-time Indy car champion (1990 and 1994) and the winner of 34 Indy car races including the 1992 and ’94 Indianapolis 500s, is a member of both the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall-of-Fame and the Motorsports Hall-of-Fame of America. Labonte, the first driver to win both the NASCAR Cup Championship (2000), and the Busch Series Championship (1991), was inducted into the NASCAR Hall-of-Fame this year. He is also a member of the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame. Hornaday is in the NASCAR Hall-of-Fame as well. His 51 race wins ties him with Kyle Busch as the all-time leader in NASCAR Truck series history, a championship he won four times. Geoff Brabham, who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans overall in 1993, is a member of both the Motorsports Hall-of-Fame of America and the Australian Hall of Fame. He won that country’s much-revered Bathurst 1000 in 1997.

The Road Atlanta Charity Pro-Am will support Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit organization that provides assistance to combat-wounded service members, their families, and families of those killed in action. The organization focuses on those involved in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and their families.

The VROC Charity Pro-Am cars are primarily 1963 to 1972 vintage Corvettes, Camaros, and Mustangs of SVRA “Group 6” A and B Production. The professionals will be paired with amateur drivers. Amateurs will start the race and be required to drive a maximum of seven laps. In addition to the Pro-Am, the Speed Tour Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta weekend is a festival of other activities, including professional Trans Am by Pirelli series races on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend also presents the Hagerty Insurance “cars & caffeine” car corral, and 300+ vintage racers ranging over 100 years of automotive history racing in SVRA Groups 1 through 12.