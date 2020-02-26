Harley-Davidson backs “Hooligan Desert Motorcycle” classes at Mint 400

A great American brand has joined the “Great American Off-Road Race.”

Race organizers for the upcoming BFGoodrich Mint 400 near Las Vegas have announced that Harley-Davidson will serve as the official sponsor of the Hooligan Desert Motorcycle classes. The classes will complete on Friday, March 6, with both Enduro and Open classes taking on two laps of the Mint 400’s 80-mile motorcycle course.

Comprised of both Hooligan Enduro and Hooligan Open Class competitions, the Hooligan Desert Classes feature amateur competitors aboard modified motorcycles racing twice around the 80-mile loop. The Hooligan Enduro class consists of 750cc or larger production-based, twin-cylinder engines with a minimum weight of 400 pounds, and riders cannot be past or present pro card holders. The Hooligan Open class allows 750cc or larger production twin-cylinder engines and removes weight and pro card restrictions.

All motorcycles are required to be derived from original street bike manufacturers, such as Harley-Davidson.

“Harley-Davidson customers and dealers have raced their Harley-Davidson motorcycles both on and off-road for over 100 years,” said Eric Jensen, Brand Marketing Lead for Harley-Davidson. “We are excited to be working with the Mint 400 to create more accessible opportunities to compete, and continue to showcase the thrill of riding to a broad motorsports audience.”

Part of an extensive 2020 Mint 400 live stream package, the event will be broadcast on Harley Davidson’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/harley-davidson.

“Harley-Davidson is an iconic American brand,” commented Mint 400 CEO Matt Martelli. “We are thrilled to have them become a part of ‘The Great American Off-Road Race’! Desert racing a Harley-Davidson is as punk rock as it gets! The Hooligan Desert racers embody the true spirit of the Mint 400.”