Russo and Steele celebrates 20 years; Amelia Island pushed back

This year marks the 20th anniversary of collector and classic car auction company Russo and Steele, the celebration beginning with a successful January event in Scottsdale, Ariz., and with a next big event scheduled for Aug. 12-15 in Monterey, Calif.

A previously scheduled March auction in Amelia Island, Fla., however, has been pushed back a year: After receiving feedback from its inaugural event there, the company’s principals looked into many of the changes that would be needed to raise the standard of the event, and realized there wasn’t time enough to implement them.

“The timing between Scottsdale and Amelia was not sufficient to implement some of the concepts we felt passionate about,” said R&S founders Drew and Josephine Alcazara. “We are continually looking to improve our Florida auction and transform it into more of our signature style and level of presentation. Therefore, we have elected to do Amelia 2021 instead of in 2020.

“We are very fortunate to enjoy strong and supportive relationships with the city, airport, contractors and vendors for the venue, and all the resources (have been) rolled forward to 2021,” the Alcazaras added.

“This decision did not come lightly but allows us to have the time to implement the changes needed for a new and improved Amelia Island event. It also provides our team at Russo and Steele the opportunity to go full throttle into the development of a fantastic 20th Anniversary Auction in Monterey!

We thank you for your support and we look forward to our return to Amelia Island in 2021.”