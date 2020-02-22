Rain washes out Vegas qualifying; Kyle Busch on pole

The starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas has been set per the rulebook.

Rain forced cancellation of single-car qualifying Saturday afternoon and the field for the Pennzoil 400 will be set by 2019 owner points. Kyle Busch, the 2019 champion, will start from the pole at his home track with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. joining him on the front row.

Busch won at Las Vegas in 2009. Truex is the most recent winner at the track, having scored the victory in the opening race of the playoffs last season.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin will be in row two. Defending race winner Joey Logano will start fifth in row three with Kyle Larson.

Row four will be Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski. Row five, completing the top 10, will include Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott.

Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-qualifying inspection twice Saturday morning. While Elliott will retain his starting position since the car passed on its third trip through inspection, his car chief, Matt Brandt, has been ejected for the rest of the weekend. Elliott will also lose 15 minutes of practice next weekend in Fontana.

Ross Chastain will start 15th for Roush Fenway Racing. Chastain is driving the No. 6 Ford Mustang in place of Ryan Newman beginning this weekend.

There are 38 cars entered in the Pennzoil 400 and all will start the race.

STARTING LINE-UP

UP NEXT: Pennzoil 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.