SCCA ProSolo Prize Fund

Tire Rack SCCA ProSolo is America’s Premier Autocross Championship Series, both in format and competition. In 2020, prize payouts will match that well-earned reputation.

SCCA ProSolo participants will see a significant boost in Challenge purses in 2020, both at individual events and in a year-end payout. A total of over $41,000 will be awarded to ProSolo competitors who finish at the top in Super Challenge and Ladies’ Challenge at individual events, as well as the season-long JCJ Overall and Fletcher Ladies Cup winners. There’s also a potential year-end prize for Bonus Challenge competitors.

The JCJ Cup, which is awarded to the top point scorer in Super Challenges throughout the season, will take home a $5,000 prize at the conclusion of the ProSolo season, with $2,000 going to the runner-up and $1,000 for third place. This is a significant increase from the 2019 season, which awarded the season-long prize on a $600/$400/$200 basis.

Individual event Super Challenge payouts have also increased to $1,000 for a win, $500 for runner-up, and $250 for third. Again, this is a significant change, as a win in 2019 paid $300.

The prize increase carries through to Ladies’ Challenges, as well. The season-ending Fletcher Cup will reward the top point scorer with $1,000, with second and third taking home $500 and $250, respectively. Individual events will now pay $250 for a Ladies’ Challenge win, with a runner-up increasing to $125 and third place remaining at $75.

Bonus Challenge winners at each event will gain an entry to a year-end drawing for a special prize worth $500.

The funding for the increase in prize money comes from the new-for-2020 ProSolo SuperPass as well as new, creative partnerships.

“2020 brings a new era for the Tire Rack SCCA ProSolo Series,” Mike King, SCCA Director of Solo & Rally, said. “ProSolo is America’s Premier Autocross Championship Series with the best venues, the most-talented competitors from across the nation, and now the largest SCCA prize purse in autocross competition in the history of our sport. We are very excited to make this announcement today and can’t wait for the season to start in Charlotte next month.”

More information on ProSolo, including the full schedule and information on individual event registration, can be found here.