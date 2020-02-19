VIDEO: King of the Hammers in all its brutal glory

Since its inception a dozen years ago, the annual off-road carnage festival that is the annual Nitto King of the Hammers has forged a reputation for inflicting relentless mechanical and physical brutality.

The event more than lives up to its singular focus of being the toughest one-day off-road race in the world. While overall rock racing experience and technological advances have elevated the King of the Hammers unlimited 4400 class competition over the years, in 2020 the march toward the KOH crown was as tough as ever.

Filled with incredible ground shots, helicopter car chases over the open desert and the sweeping landscape of the American Southwest, this new video from Hammerking Productions group (promoter of the KOH event) clearly shows why the King of the Hammers is such a compelling motorsports challenge. This year’s race was a dramatic battle all race long, with returning KOH champion Jason Scherer, crossover king Cameron Steele, talented female Bailey Campbell and former winner Erik Miller all taking the point before Josh Blyler took home a last-lap victory.

Enjoy the brutal glory that’s always part of the annual Nitto King of the Hammers: