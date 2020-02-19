Diehl, Merrill, Cope join forces for Trans Am TA2

Big Diehl Racing and Thomas Merrill Motorsports announced they have combined to form Diehl-Merrill Racing (DMR) alongside the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 champion team of Mike Cope Racing for the 2020 season.

“The formation of Diehl-Merrill Racing creates a stronger team foundation for 2020 and beyond,” explains team owner, Richard Diehl. “Thomas and I are looking forward to a competitive season in the best racing series of its kind — and are happy to have teamed up with Mike Cope Racing for technical expertise and support. Mike is a true professional and has a wealth of knowledge to draw from.”

DMR will participate full time in the Trans Am TA2 series with Merrill driving his familiar No. 81 Ford Mustang with the continued support of Concept Part Solutions, as well as another sponsor for 2020.

“In addition to our continued support from CPS, we’re also thrilled to partner with HP Tuners for 2020,” said Merrill. “This will really give us a leg up on getting the season done right, and the car will look great with the HP Tuners branding.”

DMR and MCR hope to pick up where they left off in 2019.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MCR for the 2020 Trans Am season,” said Merrill. “2019 could not have gone better for us and MCR with two wins in two races, and that bodes well for us as we go into 2020.”

“It’s been a year since we’ve had the opportunity to run for a championship, and Mike Cope Racing is hungry,” added Cope. “We have a lethal combination with Richard Diehl and Thomas Merrill and I’m excited for what’s ahead. If the two races last year are any indication of what’s to come, then we have definitely gotten some people’s attention.”

The 2020 season began with a very positive test session at Sebring with Mike Cope Racing and the team is well prepared for the first round of the season.

“It will be a challenge. There are a lot of very quick drivers and team in TA2 this year, but that is exactly why we chose Trans Am,” says Merrill. “We want to succeed against the best in Trans Am and I can’t wait to get started!”

Merrill doesn’t have to wait long. The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 season kicks off at Sebring February 27-March 1.