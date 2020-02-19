Chastain to fill in for Newman

Roush Fenway Racing has tabbed Ross Chastain as its substitute driver starting this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chastain (pictured above) will drive the No. 6 Ford Mustang for the injured Ryan Newman. He will perform double duty this weekend by driving for Roush in addition to his full-time role in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing.

There is no timetable for Newman’s return to NASCAR Cup Series competition after being treated and released from Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday. Specifics on Newman’s injury have also not been released.

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover,” said Roush Fenway Racing president Steve Newmark. “We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to and their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family, and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing.”

Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap crash in Monday night’s Daytona 500. He was immediately transported to Halifax Medical Center upon being removed from his car.

Chastain has been competing across all three NASCAR national series in recent years, which includes 35 Cup Series starts last season. He has 72 career starts in the series. Chastain also has two career wins in the Xfinity Series on his resume, as well as three career wins in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

“The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family,” added Newmark. “That is never more evident during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice.”