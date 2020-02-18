Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by JEP/LAT

Racing on TV, Feb 21-23

ABOVE: The start and finish of the WEC’s Lone Star Le Mans at COTA airs Sunday on Motor Trend

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, February 21

Las Vegas 9-11pm

Saturday, February 22

Las Vegas
qualifying		 2:30-3:30pm

Las Vegas 4-7pm

Arlington 8:30-11:30pm

Sunday, February 23

COTA 12:30-2pm
6-7:30pm

Las Vegas 3:30-7pm

Phoenix 9pm-12am


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

 

 

