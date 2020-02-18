Racing on TV, Feb 21-23

ABOVE: The start and finish of the WEC’s Lone Star Le Mans at COTA airs Sunday on Motor Trend
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, February 21
|Las Vegas
|9-11pm
|
Saturday, February 22
|Las Vegas
qualifying
|2:30-3:30pm
|
|Las Vegas
|4-7pm
|
|Arlington
|8:30-11:30pm
|
Sunday, February 23
|COTA
|12:30-2pm
6-7:30pm
|
|Las Vegas
|3:30-7pm
|
|Phoenix
|9pm-12am
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments