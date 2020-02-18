Newman "awake and speaking with family and doctors," team reports

Ryan Newman is awake and speaking to his family and doctors, according to his Roush Fenway Racing team.
The team released another brief update Tuesday afternoon, a day after Newman was transported to Halifax Medical Center following a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500. Newman is still at Halifax receiving further treatment and evaluation.
“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida,” read the latest statement. “He is awake and speaking with family and doctors. Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.”
Roush Fenway officials will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Newman was leading the Daytona 500 when hit from behind by Ryan Blaney coming to the checkered flag. After Newman’s car slammed the outside wall and got airborne, it was hit again by Corey LaJoie and sent back into the air. The No. 6 Ford Mustang then skidded down the frontstretch on its side and on fire.
Late Monday night, the team announced Newman was in serious condition at Halifax, but his injuries were non-life threatening, according to his doctors.
Roger Penske also issued a statement of support for Newman on Tuesday. Newman drove for Team Penske for nine seasons, during which time they won the 2008 Daytona 500 together. That victory was the first for both in the Daytona 500.
