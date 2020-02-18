Newman "awake and speaking with family and doctors," team reports

Ryan Newman is awake and speaking to his family and doctors, according to his Roush Fenway Racing team.

The team released another brief update Tuesday afternoon, a day after Newman was transported to Halifax Medical Center following a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500. Newman is still at Halifax receiving further treatment and evaluation.

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida,” read the latest statement. “He is awake and speaking with family and doctors. Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.”

Roush Fenway officials will continue to provide updates as they become available.