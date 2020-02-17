Gorsline Scholarship returns with strong list of 2020 nominees

He’s not a household name, but around the sports car and open-wheel racing paddocks of North America, John Gorsline cuts a familiar figure. With his flat cap and ready smile he can be spotted chatting with drivers and team owners, sharing a laugh or offering words of encouragement. You’d be partially right for mistaking him as nothing more than a friend. A friend certainly, but it’s when drivers and teams face a crisis that Gorsline is the first name they call.

His company has been providing protection strategies for high-risk individuals services since 1966. In that time he’s come to the aid of drivers who’ve suffered personal injury and teams beset by equipment losses to make sure that their needs are taken care of.

It’s not only during a crisis that Gorsline and his company have offered a helping hand. Since 1994, Gorsline and the Human Performance Institute have awarded a scholarship to a promising young driver who “consistently displays exceptional talent and a professional respect for motorsports.” The first winner was Bryan Herta, followed by an illustrious list of young drivers who all went on to successful racing careers.

After a three-year hiatus, the scholarship returns in 2020 with three outstanding nominees:

At 18 years old, Courtney Crone already has 14 years of racing experience. In that time she’s run over 350 races and won 16 different championships in everything from Quarter Midgets to Speedway Motorcycles to Sprint Cars and Formula Car Challenge.

Dakota Dickerson (main image) is coming off a championship-winning season in F3 Americas. Before that, the 22-year old Californian was among other things a 2015 Team USA Scholarship member.

Twenty-one-year old Britt Casey has made a name for himself in tin-top racing, winning IMSA’s first TCR class title in 2018, then helping Audi secure the TCR manufacturer’s title in 2019. When he’s not racing, Casey working toward his degree in marketing.

“The biggest reward was what came after,” says Bryan Sellars. “I can’t tell you the number of races I went to with him as a young driver where he introduced me to all the right people. That kind of help was invaluable to me at that time in my career. His reach is unmatched.”

The 2020 Gorsline HPI Scholarship winner is scheduled to announced during the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. For more information on the scholarship, log onto the Gorsline Company website here.

GORSLINE HPI SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

1994 Bryan Herta

1995 Anthony Lazzaro

1996 Jerry Nadeau

1997 Butch Leitzinger

1998 Buddy Rice

1999 David Besnard

2000 Bryan Sellers

2001 Patrick Long

2002 Danica Patrick

2003 Rocky Moran Jr.

2004 Ryan Lewis

2005 Colin Braun

2006 Katherine Legge

2007 JR Hildebrand

2008 Dane Cameron

2009 Joel Miller

2010 Josef Newgarden

2011 Conor Daly

2012 Ricky Stenhouse

2014 Matthew Brabham, Jr.

2015 Madison Snow

2016 Dylan Murry