Image by Michael Levitt/LAT

The sounds of IndyCar, 1999 Vancouver

We’re going back to 1999 at the Vancouver street race dominated by Juan Pablo Montoya in his Chip Ganassi Racing Reynard-Honda where incredible sounds from the 2.65-liter turbocharged V8s produced by Ford-Cosworth, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and those mighty Hondas. These mythical 1000hp motors propelled our heroes of the day — Montoya, Dario Franchitti, Greg Moore, Paul Tracy, Al Unser Jr., Jimmy Vasser, Michael Andretti, Gil de Ferran, Helio Castroneves and so many more who made the CART IndyCar Series the most incredible open-wheel show in the world.

IndyCar, Podcasts, Vintage Motorsport / Historic

