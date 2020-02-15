Bryce Menzies celebrates KOH victory with evocative short film

It was only a week ago that Bryce Menzies claimed the big $100,000 first place prize at the King of the Hammers Toyo Tires Desert Invitational in a brand-new Mason Motorsports-built all-wheel-drive Ford truck. Now comes what surely is the most spiritual off-road racing film short ever produced, backed by Steve Angello’s sermon-filled song (featuring pastor J.D. Jakes) called “Rejoice.”

For Menzies, the stirring new video is a redeeming statement from the disappointment he and fellow Red Bull racer Andy McMIllin experienced at least year’s BFGoodrich Baja 1000. For the rest of us, the new film (shot entirely on RED with insane helicopter shots) provides a six-minute perspective on just how fast today’s modern Trophy-Trucks can handle extreme terrain. The Fox Shox suspension is almost liquid in its ability to absorb massive holes while offering Menzies and co-driver Oren Anderson an impossibly stable ride (hint: watch the truck’s roof line).

The furthest thing from the standard rock n’ roll video scramble, Menzies Motorsports’ new film is motorsports theater in the best sense.