AF Corse wins 4 Hours of Shanghai on appeal

FIA WEC GTE Pro team AF Corse has had its class win in the 2019 4 Hours of Shanghai reinstated following a successful appeal.

The team’s No. 51 Ferrari 488 driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado won the GTE class on track back in November, but its car was disqualified post-race, found to be in breach of the minimum ride height regulations by 50mm.

Porsche’s Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen were subsequently handed the victory.

Ferrari immediately appealed the decision and an FIA hearing was held in Paris on January 28. The announcement that the team had been given back its victory came today, the FIA deciding “to set aside the Contested Decision”.

Pier Guidi and Calado are now firmly back in the GTE Pro title battle, the duo jumping from sixth to second in the standings, trailing only Aston Martin Racing’s Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen, the winners at Fuji and Bahrain.