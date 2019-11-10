AF Corse loses Shanghai win

AF Corse’s No. 51 Ferrari 488 GTE of Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado has been disqualified from today’s 4 Hours of Shanghai result, costing the duo a GTE Pro class win. The victory was originally the first for Ferrari in GTE Pro class of an FIA WEC race at Shanghai.

The car was found to have a ride height infringement in post-race scrutineering, resulting in the car’s disqualification from the results.

The No. 51’s penalty is subject to appeal, which means the result remains provisional. For now, though, Porsche has been awarded the race win and a 1-2 finish. The No. 92 911 RSR 19 of Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen, the points leader in the class, was named the winner ahead of the sister No. 91 911, which won at Silverstone. The new-for-2019 911 RSR 19 now has two wins in its first three races.

Aston Martin Racing’s No. 97 Vantage AMR of Maxime Martin and Alex Lynn, has been promoted to the final podium spot.

In Am, the No. 77 Dempsey Proton Racing Porsche was also handed a post-race penalty, for using too many dry tires during the race. The result is a three-minute stop-and-hold converted into the cancellation of one lap time and an additional 53.707-second penalty.

The team used 24 tires, two more than the maximum allocation of 22. The No. 77 finished 10th on the road and has been pushed to 11th, last in class. This penalty cannot be appealed.