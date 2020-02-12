Simon Gregg confirms busy 2020 Trans Am program

Simon Gregg, 2012 Trans Am champion and defending West Coast Trans Am champ in the TA class, heads into 2020 full of confidence and with a very full program of racing planned. The No. 59 Derhaag Motorsports Chevrolet Corvette piloted by the Florida-based driver is among the early entries for the opening weekend of the season at Sebring International Raceway, Feb. 28-March 1.

Gregg has winning form at Sebring, having taken the checkered flag in the GT1 SCCA Majors Tour race in 2016, but he certainly wasn’t looking back at past glories when we spoke to him this week ahead of the upcoming 2020 season.

“It is a new decade and I am getting pumped up for the first Trans Am race just around the corner,” said Gregg. “Sebring should be a good start to the season although having already been down there in January for a club race, it will be my second time running there already this year. We also ran the club race at Homestead.”

Looking forward to the National 2020 Trans Am Championship presented by Pirelli he added, “When we get to Road Atlanta that will be the beginning of a long and far traveling tour that signals the height of race season approaching. The Florida speedways are my home tracks. I am excited about going to Laguna Seca and I am happy that we have the Trans Am Challenge there again this year.”

Three pole positions in the first three races of the 2019 West Coast season with wins at Auto Club Speedway, Laguna Seca and Sonoma were the undoubted highlights of 2019 for Gregg, as he wrapped up the West Coast Championship with a race to spare.

“This season I am looking forward to defending the West Coast title and hope to move up in the National Series points,” he added. “Last year I had some reliability issues and assuming that goes better I can advance to the top of the points board. I am looking at the SGT class for the West Coast but still working out the details.”