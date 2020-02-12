Magnussen confirms Le Mans plan with High Class

Four-time Le Mans 24 Hours class winner and veteran Corvette Racing driver Jan Magnussen has confirmed that he will drive with High Class Racing in the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours, should the team receive an invitation for its second (full-season European Le Mans Series) ORECA.

The Dane, who will return to Corvette Racing to drive a C8.R in the upcoming WEC races at Circuit of The Americas and Sebring, was motivated to return to Le Mans in the prototype ranks after getting a taste of the 07 chassis during the Bahrain FIA WEC Rookie Test last December with the team.

High Class has released a render of the car’s livery for Le Mans (pictured above), which is based on the Danish national flag. Magnussen would be part of an all-Danish driver line-up in the team’s No. 20 ORECA for what would be the team’s second appearance in the French endurance classic. The team already has an automatic invitation via its full-season FIA WEC entry in LMP2, but is looking to expand to a two-car effort for 2020.

“I really had a great time with High Class Racing at Bahrain last year and I will enjoy racing with the team at Le Mans if its No. 20 ORECA receives an invitation from the selection committee,” said Magnussen.

“Going into the prototype class could be fun. FIA WEC’s top class appears to be going in the right direction. I think the newly-announced LMDH rules are very exciting and could attract more manufacturers to the top class at Le Mans, so I look forward to seeing what the future will bring. I see doing Le Mans with High Class Racing this year as a great opportunity to start a relationship that would eventually see me join the FIA WEC in LMDH class in the future.”

The other two Danish drivers who will partner Magnussen at Le Mans for what would be his 22nd start are due to be announced in due course.