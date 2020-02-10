Nasr, Camara, to share second Carlin Chevy in open test at COTA

Carlin Racing will deploy two new drivers to test its second entry during the IndyCar open test this week, with Brazilian Formula 1 veteran Felipe Nasr (photo above) and countryman Sette Camara, a winner in Formula 2, sharing the No. 31 Chevy at Circuit of The Americas. Both drivers return to Carlin where portions of their junior open-wheel educations were written.

The testing plan follows Carlin’s routine utilized last year where Max Chilton spent the two days in his No. 59 Chevy while the team inserted RC Enerson in the No. 31 as part of a testing deal for COTA. Enerson returned late in the season at Mid-Ohio to contest a single round with Carlin in the No. 31 Chevy.

It’s believed Nasr, who tested for the Arrow McLaren SP team last summer, and Camara, who’s visited with a number of IndyCar teams searching for a full-time seat, could be in the frame to continue sharing the Carlin car during the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series championship.

For Nasr, who won the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Prototype title with Action Express Racing, the call-up from Carlin could be timely as the 27-year-old looks to reestablish his name in open-wheel racing just as a number of veterans are on the cusp of finishing their storied IndyCar careers. With few conflicts between IndyCar and IMSA race weekends and tests, Nasr’s AXR team has encouraged him in his pursuit of IndyCar opportunities, which could bear fruit with their blessing this season.

Camara is in a similar position, albeit without Nasr’s F1 racing experience. The 21-year-old is said to be weighing a return to F2 where he placed fourth in the championship last year, or moving to IndyCar. With rumors of a limited budget to offer in America, it’s unclear on which direction he’ll take.