ECR unveils Daly's U.S. Air Force colors

Conor Daly’s first Ed Carpenter Racing livery pays tribute to a wide array of Air Force staples with gray, white, and dayglo red colors on the No. 20 Chevy.

“Initial inspiration for the No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet is rooted in the steep history of 5th Air Force, headquartered at Yokota Air Base, Japan,” the team wrote. “5th Air Force is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest continuously serving Numbered Air Force, providing more than 75 years of continuous air power to the Pacific. Today, 15,000 Airmen and Air Force civilians are assigned to 5th Air Force and its three main bases.

“Similar to Daly’s 2019 livery, the No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet continues to feature the iconic Tiger Shark teeth war paint often carried into battle by the A-10 Thunderbolt and the P-40 Warhawk. Each location where the bodywork of Daly’s NTT IndyCar Series car comes together is marked with rivet detailing, a tribute to the P-51 Mustang of the 39th Fighter Squadron, 35th Fighter Group, 5th Air Force. The lightning bolt featured on the rear wing end fence is a nod to the Air Force Academy.”

Daly’s ECR livery varies from the version seen last year at Indianapolis where bright green was used on the Andretti Autosport Honda.

“Last year, we created a pretty iconic signature livery with the tiger shark teeth, famous from the A-10 and the P-40. I’m super pumped to continue that look this year,” said Daly of the car he’ll race on road and street courses between Carpenter’s oval outings.

“The car was so eye-catching last year and now we’ve got plenty more races to show it to people!” Daly continued. “Adding the red will only make it stick out more on track. That’s one of the things the U.S. Air Force has excelled at: They came into Indy car racing and made sure people know they’re here.

“We’re going to have an extremely strong program this year and we’re going to get some trophies to go with this incredible-looking car.”