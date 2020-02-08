Ty Dillon paces first Daytona 500 pre-qualifying practice

Ty Dillon’s Germain Racing Chevrolet paced the field Saturday afternoon at 203.592 mph in the first pre-qualifying practice for the Daytona 500.

Dillon was one of 13 drivers who ran over 200 mph in the 50-minute session.

Second fastest was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in his JTG Daugherty Racing debut. Stenhouse put down a fast lap of 203.192 mph.

Defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was third quickest at 202.684 mph while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch were fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh on the chart.

Jones ran a lap of 202.525 mph with Truex close behind at 202.379 mph. Bell, who will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Daytona 500, ran a fast lap of 202.293 mph. Kyle Busch clocked in at 202.188 mph.

Completing the top 10 were Daniel Suarez at 202.152 mph; David Ragan at 202.097 mph; and Matt DiBenedetto at 201.902 mph.

William Byron, who won the pole for the Daytona 500 last year, was 30th fastest at 192.930 mph.

All 43 drivers entered in the Daytona 500 made it on track for the early afternoon practice.

UP NEXT: Final Daytona 500 practice at 3:00 p.m. ET.