Wulff Motorsports gears up for F3 Americas

F3 Americas Championship powered by Honda aspirants have a new team with a strong motorsports background to consider. Wulff Motorsports, based in Greenville, S.C., is reviewing driver options for the 2020 season.

Founder and team principal Steve Wulff has a rich history in open-wheel racing including a 2003 Toyota Atlantic championship, Champ Car World Series race wins and entries in the Indianapolis 500. Today, Wulff brings his expertise to the F3 Americas Championship with his own team, focused on a complete driver development solution.

“I started Wulff Motorsports to make the best use of my race and championship-winning experience to provide aspiring young drivers a team that not only offers the highest levels of car prep, but also an environment that focuses on driver development,” said Wulff. “Our program emphasizes everything from better comprehension of data analysis to nurturing technical know how and feedback to understanding how to build a winning attitude.”

Wulff Motorsports is building on the foundation it established as the underpinning of the Southern Motorsport operation that ran in 2019. Driver John Paul Southern Jr. finished the year sixth in the championship standings with two podiums and eight other Top-5 finishes out of 16 rounds.

With F3 Americas’ recent announcement of a Honda HPD Indy Lights Scholarship, the series now offers drivers avenues to advance up the racing ladder domestically or internationally. Drivers with a championship-winning background in karting or experience in F4 have the opportunity to take their career to the next level efficiently and cost effectively.

For more information, visit www.wulffmotorsports.com.