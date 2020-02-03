HPD creates new Indy Lights scholarship for F3 Americas champion

Honda Performance Development has established a new scholarship that will send future F3 Americas champions to the top step of the Road To Indy.

Starting in 2020, the winner of the seven-round SCCA Pro Racing open-wheel series, powered by the 303hp HPD-developed Honda Civic Type-R turbocharged K20C1 motor, will take a full budget to his or her chosen Indy Lights team in 2021. HPD will also allow the scholarship to be used with one of its partner teams in the NTT IndyCar Series, provided the driver receives the necessary license to make the leap from F3 to IndyCar.

“The F3 Americas Championship has produced drivers that are ready for the next step of open wheel competition,” said HPD commercial motorsports manager John Whiteman. “We are pleased to be able to offer access to Honda’s winning teams and provide a critical contribution toward young driver’s professional racing aspirations.”

Creating a link between the growing F3 Americas series and the well-established Road To Indy organization run by Andersen Promotions has been long overdue.

“Since the beginning, the F4 U.S. Championship and F3 Americas Championship have focused on giving young drivers the tools and track time they need to nurture and demonstrate their abilities,” said SCCA Pro Racing president Dan Helman. “Along with the great racing venues, instructional curricula, and veteran racing experience shared with drivers, there’s no question that this increased award will attract talented racers to this modern, competitive racing series.”

For Andersen, the new initiative by HPD is welcome as Indy Lights looks to grow its field.

“Everyone involved in the Road To Indy is always pleased when other championships recognize our value and seek to send drivers our way,” he said. “We have had several drivers make the step up from F4 into USF2000 and from F3 into our Indy Pro 2000 level. We will gladly welcome drivers who wish to jump that step and go straight into Indy Lights.”